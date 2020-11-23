Pokusevski's Greek club, Olympiacos B.C., confirmed Monday that the 18-year-old would leave the team to sign with the Thunder.

The youngest player selected in last week's 2020 NBA Draft, Pokusevski is seen as more of a long-term developmental prospect, but that won't deter a rebuilding Thunder club from keeping him on its 15-man roster ahead of the upcoming season. Pokusevski, who has already flown from Greece to Oklahoma City to presumably sign his rookie contract, should have the opportunity to either hold down a rotation role with the NBA team in 2020-21 or play more meaningful minutes for the Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue. The seven-foot Pokusevski boasts elite ball-handling and passing skills for a player his size, but he'll likely need to add weight in the coming years to hold his own against more physical NBA forwards.