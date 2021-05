Pokusevski won't return to Sunday's game against Phoenix due to a left knee contusion, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Pokusevski started Sunday's contest and recorded four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two assists in 10 minutes. However, he aggravated his knee injury during the game and was ruled out just after halftime. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to play Tuesday against the Kings.