Pokusevski has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to a non-COVID illness, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Pokusevski started and played five minutes before exiting Wednesday's contest, so it's unclear what exactly he came down with. Depending on the nature of the illness, his next chance to return will come Friday against the Wizards, if he's healthy by then.