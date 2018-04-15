Thunder's Alex Abrines: Active and available Sunday

Updating a previous report, Abrines (concussion) is active and available to play in Sunday's playoff opener against the Jazz, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Abrines was originally listed as out in the game notes, but appears to have progressed quicker than expected and has completed the NBA's concussion protocol. He'll slot back into his typical reserve role, likely looking at minutes in the teens. The Thunder are also getting back starting guard Corey Brewer (knee), so the wing rotation should be at full strength.