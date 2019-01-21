Thunder's Alex Abrines: Active but not playing Monday
Abrines (personal) is active for Monday's game against the Knicks, though coach Billy Donovan said he will not be in the rotation Monday or Tuesday, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Abrines has missed the last 13 games while tending to a personal issue, but a return finally appears to be within sight. The 26-year-old will sit out at least two more games before likely returning to the rotation for Thursday's game against the Pelicans. Through 29 games this season, Abrines is averaging 5.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 19.8 minutes.
