Thunder's Alex Abrines: Active for Monday's game
Abrines (illness) is active for Monday's game against the Kings, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Despite being active, Abrines will remain a game-time decision. Abrines has been struggling with the illness for the past week, but appears to be nearing a return. Raymond Felton and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot may see a bump in minutes if Abrines is unable to go.
