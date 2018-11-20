Thunder's Alex Abrines: Active for Monday's game

Abrines (illness) is active for Monday's game against the Kings, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Despite being active, Abrines will remain a game-time decision. Abrines has been struggling with the illness for the past week, but appears to be nearing a return. Raymond Felton and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot may see a bump in minutes if Abrines is unable to go.