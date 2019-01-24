Thunder's Alex Abrines: Available Thursday
Abrines (personal) isn't listed on the Thunder's injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
Abrines had dressed for both of the Thunder's previous two games, but just as coach Billy Donovan said would be the case beforehand, the reserve shooting guard didn't see action in either contest. Now that he's had some time to get acclimated with the team again, Abrines will likely re-enter the rotation Thursday for the first time since Dec. 23. Abrines was averaging 5.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 triples in 19.8 minutes per game for the season prior to missing time due to the personal matter.
More News
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...