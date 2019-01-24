Thunder's Alex Abrines: Available Thursday

Abrines (personal) isn't listed on the Thunder's injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

Abrines had dressed for both of the Thunder's previous two games, but just as coach Billy Donovan said would be the case beforehand, the reserve shooting guard didn't see action in either contest. Now that he's had some time to get acclimated with the team again, Abrines will likely re-enter the rotation Thursday for the first time since Dec. 23. Abrines was averaging 5.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 triples in 19.8 minutes per game for the season prior to missing time due to the personal matter.