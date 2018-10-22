Thunder's Alex Abrines: Available to return
Abrines suffered a mouth contusion in Sunday's game against the Kings but is available to return, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Abrines was forced out of Sunday's contest and into the locker room, but it looks like the sharp-shooter has avoided anything serious.
More News
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Heads to locker room with injury•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Out for rest Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Scores 10 points in Sunday's win•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Has little impact in preseason opener•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Will be limited•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Out for Wednesday's contest•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Mike Barner offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...