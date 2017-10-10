Thunder's Alex Abrines: Available Tuesday vs. Nuggets
Abrines (knee) will be available to play during Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Abrines will make his preseason debut Tuesday after dealing with a lingering knee strain. He'll provide wing depth for the Thunder, who will seemingly look to take advantage of his shooting range (38.1 percent from three last season.)
