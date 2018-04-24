Thunder's Alex Abrines: Bench-high scoring total in Game 4

Abrines poured in 10 points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three rebounds and two steals across 16 minutes during Oklahoma City's 113-96 loss to the Jazz in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Abrines has now bookended scoreless efforts in Games 2 and 3 with a pair of double-digit scoring tallies. The 24-year-old sharpshooter has seen steady minutes off the bench over the first four games of the series, but as just alluded to, his production has been exceedingly difficult to predict. As such, he very much remains a DFS tournament-only play heading into Wednesday's critical Game 5.