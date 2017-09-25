Thunder's Alex Abrines: Cleared to practice
Abrines (knee) has been cleared to participate in the first practice of training camp Tuesday, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Abrines had been working back from a bone bruise in his right knee, which kept him out of part of the EuroBasket tournament earlier in September. The good news is he's apparently moved past the ailment and is not expected to face any limitations going forward. After the Thunder parted ways with Doug McDermott in the Carmelo Anthony deal, Abrines could see a slight increase in minutes, but he's still an afterthought in most standard leagues.
