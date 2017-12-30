Thunder's Alex Abrines: Confirmed starter vs. Bucks

Abrines will start in place of Paul George (knee) on Friday against the Bucks, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

The Thunder waited until the last minute to confirm, but this was the expectation all along. With George out of action, Abrines will be in line for a fairly significant boost in playing time, especially considering he's played just 10 total minutes over the Thunder's last two contests.

