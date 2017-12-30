Thunder's Alex Abrines: Confirmed starter vs. Bucks
Abrines will start in place of Paul George (knee) on Friday against the Bucks, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
The Thunder waited until the last minute to confirm, but this was the expectation all along. With George out of action, Abrines will be in line for a fairly significant boost in playing time, especially considering he's played just 10 total minutes over the Thunder's last two contests.
More News
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Listed as starter Friday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Contributes 11 points off bench in win•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Will return to bench Friday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Listed as starter Thursday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Scores five points in Saturday's win•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Available Tuesday vs. Nuggets•
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...