Thunder's Alex Abrines: Contributes 11 points off bench in win
Abrines tallied 11 points (3-3 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and a steal in 14 minutes during Monday's 95-94 win over the Nuggets.
Although Abrines saw limited action Monday, he provided a much-needed spark on both sides of the floor. He drained all three of his shot attempts, all from beyond the arc, and enhanced his stat line with some good defensive plays. Abrines remains stuck behind Andre Roberson on the depth chart but games like this could earn more playing time. He has minimal fantasy relevance at this time.
