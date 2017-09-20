Thunder's Alex Abrines: Diagnosed with bone bruise in right knee
Abrines (knee) has been diagnosed with a bone bruise, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
While the Thunder are limiting the young shooter to play it safe, Abrines noted that he's pain-free. It's still somewhat unclear if he'll be fully cleared for training camp, however. The positive sign here is that the injury isn't considered serious and he should be ready to go for the first game of the season, provided he doesn't experience a setback. He'll likely only have fantasy value in deep leagues once again this season, as his role behind Andre Roberson and other wing depth could once again limit him to around 15 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Will sit out remainder of Eurobasket•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Scores 11 points in Wednesday's finale•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Scores six points in return•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Available Tuesday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Questionable Tuesday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Out Sunday vs. Denver•
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...
-
PG Tiers: Curry, Harden out front
There aren't any surprises to come with the elite Fantasy point guards this season. What about...
-
Murray, Russell have sleeper appeal
This was a crazy NBA offseason, filled with tons of roster turnover. That means there is plenty...