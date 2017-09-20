Thunder's Alex Abrines: Diagnosed with bone bruise in right knee

Abrines (knee) has been diagnosed with a bone bruise, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

While the Thunder are limiting the young shooter to play it safe, Abrines noted that he's pain-free. It's still somewhat unclear if he'll be fully cleared for training camp, however. The positive sign here is that the injury isn't considered serious and he should be ready to go for the first game of the season, provided he doesn't experience a setback. He'll likely only have fantasy value in deep leagues once again this season, as his role behind Andre Roberson and other wing depth could once again limit him to around 15 minutes per contest.