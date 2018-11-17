Thunder's Alex Abrines: Doesn't go through shootaround
Abrines (illness) did not go through morning shootaround ahead of Saturday's game against the Suns, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Abrines was not on the injury report, but it seems he still could miss Saturday's game. As a result, he should be considered questionable.
