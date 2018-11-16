Thunder's Alex Abrines: Doesn't practice Friday

Abrines (illness) didn't practice Friday but will travel with the team over the Thunder's three-game road trip, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Abrines left Wednesday's game early due to an illness and was absent at practice Friday. However, the native of Spain will be traveling with the Thunder starting Saturday in Phoenix and may end up giving it a go.

