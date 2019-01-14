Thunder's Alex Abrines: Doesn't practice Monday
Abrines (personal) didn't practice Monday, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
It appears as though Abrines, who has missed the last 10 contests, is still dealing with a personal issue as of Monday. The native of Spain still remains without a set timetable for a return.
