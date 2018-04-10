Thunder's Alex Abrines: Enters concussion protocol
Abrines has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Abrines began experiencing concussion-like symptoms during Monday's win over Miami, and he'll now be required to complete a series of tests before being cleared for game action. At this point, it seems relatively unlikely that Abrines will be available for Wednesday's regular season finale, especially considering the Thunder officially clinched a postseason berth Monday night.
