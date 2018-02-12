Thunder's Alex Abrines: Enters starting lineup Sunday

Abrines will start at shooting guard in Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Even with the loss of Andre Roberson, Abrines has still come off the bench for the Thunder, but with Russell Westbrook (ankle) and Carmelo Anthony (ankle) out for the seconds straight game, coach Billy Donovan will look to add more offensive firepower to the starting unit and send Josh Huestis back to the bench. Abrines has been averaging over 25 minutes per game in February, and he should see a boost in playing time Sunday with his entrance into the starting five.