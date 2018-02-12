Thunder's Alex Abrines: Enters starting lineup Sunday
Abrines will start at shooting guard in Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Even with the loss of Andre Roberson, Abrines has still come off the bench for the Thunder, but with Russell Westbrook (ankle) and Carmelo Anthony (ankle) out for the seconds straight game, coach Billy Donovan will look to add more offensive firepower to the starting unit and send Josh Huestis back to the bench. Abrines has been averaging over 25 minutes per game in February, and he should see a boost in playing time Sunday with his entrance into the starting five.
More News
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Pours in nine off bench in win•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Scores five points in Monday's win•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Will play Sunday vs. Suns•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Questionable Sunday vs. Suns•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Out again Thursday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Inactive with groin strain•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...