Thunder's Alex Abrines: Game-time call Tuesday vs. Nuggets

Abrines (knee) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Nuggets, Brett Dawson of the Oklahoman reports.

Abrines has yet to take part in a preseason game, as a lingering left knee strain continues to hamper him. He'll likely test it out during pregame warmups on Tuesday before a final decision is made on his availability. If ultimately cleared, Abrines would slide in as depth on the wing, with most of his minutes likely coming at shooting guard behind starter Andre Roberson.