Thunder's Alex Abrines: Goes through full practice Wednesday

Abrines (hip) went through a full practice without restrictions Wednesday, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Abrines exited the team's last game prior to the All-Star break due to a hip contusion, but has seemingly worked his way back to full health. That said, he should still be considered tentatively questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings until more word emerges.

