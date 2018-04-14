Thunder's Alex Abrines: Goes through non-contact work

Abrines (concussion) did not take contact at Saturday's practice, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Abrines is still working his way through concussion protocol and has yet to be cleared to take contact at practice. He should be considered questionable for Sunday's Game 1 against the Jazz. More information should arrive following morning shootaround.

