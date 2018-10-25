Thunder's Alex Abrines: Goes through warmups, shootaround

Abrines (eye) went through warm-ups and shootaround but his status remains unclear for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Abrines sounds like he's leaning more towards probable. However, coach Billy Donovan has yet to confirm Abrines' availability.

