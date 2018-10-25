Thunder's Alex Abrines: Goes through warmups, shootaround
Abrines (eye) went through warm-ups and shootaround but his status remains unclear for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Abrines sounds like he's leaning more towards probable. However, coach Billy Donovan has yet to confirm Abrines' availability.
More News
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: 'Trending towards playing' Thursday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Not practicing Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Available to return•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Heads to locker room with injury•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Out for rest Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Scores 10 points in Sunday's win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times