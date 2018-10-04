Thunder's Alex Abrines: Has little impact in preseason opener

Abrines tallied just six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), and three rebounds in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 97-91 preseason loss to the Pistons.

Abrines was questionable heading into the game with a back concern, however, he was able to take his place on the bench. That was where the good new finished as he finished with just six points and three rebounds in his 16 minutes. The Thunder views him as a spot-up shooter at this stage and his lack of supporting stats will likely ensure he remains a standard league afterthought at this stage.