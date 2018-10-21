Thunder's Alex Abrines: Heads to locker room with injury

Abrines walked to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Kings after appearing to suffer a head or neck injury, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

Abrines went down after getting hit in the head and neck area by an inadvertent elbow. He managed to walk off the court under his own power, but it's unknown if he'll return to the contest. More news should follow after further evaluation.

