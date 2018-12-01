Thunder's Alex Abrines: Hits seven triples Friday

Abrines had 21 points (7-11 Fg, 7-11 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in 25 minutes during Friday's 124-109 victory over the Hawks.

Abrines hit a career-high seven three-pointers Friday, blowing up for 21 points in the victory over the Hawks. This came out of nowhere for the second-year man, after he had scored a combined 17 points in his last six games. We would need to see him do this a few more times before having any confidence and at this stage, he can be left on waivers.