Thunder's Alex Abrines: Hits seven triples Friday
Abrines had 21 points (7-11 Fg, 7-11 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in 25 minutes during Friday's 124-109 victory over the Hawks.
Abrines hit a career-high seven three-pointers Friday, blowing up for 21 points in the victory over the Hawks. This came out of nowhere for the second-year man, after he had scored a combined 17 points in his last six games. We would need to see him do this a few more times before having any confidence and at this stage, he can be left on waivers.
More News
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.