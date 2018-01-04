Thunder's Alex Abrines: Inactive with groin strain

Abrines is inactive for Wednesday's game against the Lakers with a right groin strain, Fred Katz of The Norman Transcript reports.

It's unclear when Abrines picked up the injury, or how long it will keep him sidelined, but it helps explain why Terrance Ferguson picked up the start in place of the injured Andre Roberson (knee). His status should be updated prior to Thursday's game against the Clippers.

