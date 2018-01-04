Thunder's Alex Abrines: Inactive with groin strain
Abrines is inactive for Wednesday's game against the Lakers with a right groin strain, Fred Katz of The Norman Transcript reports.
It's unclear when Abrines picked up the injury, or how long it will keep him sidelined, but it helps explain why Terrance Ferguson picked up the start in place of the injured Andre Roberson (knee). His status should be updated prior to Thursday's game against the Clippers.
More News
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Confirmed starter vs. Bucks•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Listed as starter Friday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Contributes 11 points off bench in win•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Will return to bench Friday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Listed as starter Thursday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Scores five points in Saturday's win•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...