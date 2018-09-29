Thunder's Alex Abrines: Limited with back spasms

Abrines has been held out of some contact drills recently due to lower back spasms, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Considering Abrines has still been able to do non-contact work, it doesn't sound like anything overly serious. Still, there's a chance it forces him to sit out Sunday's intra-squad scrimmage and potentially even Wednesday's preseason opener against the Pistons. Abrines is a candidate to potentially see added reps to start the year with Andre Roberson (knee) potentially missing the first few months of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories