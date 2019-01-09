Thunder's Alex Abrines: Listed as out for Thursday

Abrines (personal) is listed as out for Thursday's game in San Antonio, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Abrines has missed the last eight games while dealing with a personal matter, but he was present at shootaround Tuesday, which seemed like a step in the right direction. The backup guard's status could always change before Thursday night, but as of Wednesday evening, the Thunder don't expect to have him available.

