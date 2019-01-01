Thunder's Alex Abrines: Listed as out vs. Lakers

Abrines (personal) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Abrines has missed the last four games with an illness, but the injury report lists him as out for personal reasons. Either way, the backup guard will not be available, so both Abdel Nader and Dennis Schroder should continue to pick up some extra minutes.

