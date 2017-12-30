Thunder's Alex Abrines: Listed as starter Friday

Abrines is listed as the starter in Paul George's (knee) stead for Friday's matchup against the Bucks, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Abrines started both games George missed earlier in the season, so this news doesn't come as much of a surprise. That said, he hasn't proven to be a significant fantasy contributor even when getting extended run, having scored just 20 points one time this season (in 43 minutes).