Thunder's Alex Abrines: Listed as starter Thursday

Abrines is listed as a starter in place of the injured Paul George (calf) for Thursday's game against the Nets, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Abrines' role has fluctuated throughout the season, averaging 4.0 points across 15.3 minutes per game. He'll likely play the role of a floor spacer in Thursday's starting lineup and should see extended run.

