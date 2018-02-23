Play

Thunder's Alex Abrines: Logs seven minutes off bench in win

Abrines played seven minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over Sacramento.

Abrines came into the game nursing a left hip injury, but he went through a full practice Wednesday and did not appear to be bothered by the issue in his limited minutes. The Thunder started Josh Huestis at shooting guard Thursday, but he played only 15 minutes, while each of the other four starters saw at least 34 minutes.

