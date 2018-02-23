Thunder's Alex Abrines: Logs seven minutes off bench in win
Abrines played seven minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over Sacramento.
Abrines came into the game nursing a left hip injury, but he went through a full practice Wednesday and did not appear to be bothered by the issue in his limited minutes. The Thunder started Josh Huestis at shooting guard Thursday, but he played only 15 minutes, while each of the other four starters saw at least 34 minutes.
More News
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Goes through full practice Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Will not return Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Productive in Sunday's start•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Enters starting lineup Sunday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Pours in nine off bench in win•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Scores five points in Monday's win•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...