Thunder's Alex Abrines: May try to play Friday
Abrines (illness) may try to play in Friday's game against the Hornets but will likely end up being a game-time decision, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Abrines was listed as out in the Thunder's game notes for Friday's game, but it looks like the marksman could be ready to play after all. Abrines being in the lineup would be huge for an Oklahoma City team that is depleted in the backcourt due to a number of injuries. Expect an update on Abrines' status to come later on Friday.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.