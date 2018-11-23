Thunder's Alex Abrines: May try to play Friday

Abrines (illness) may try to play in Friday's game against the Hornets but will likely end up being a game-time decision, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Abrines was listed as out in the Thunder's game notes for Friday's game, but it looks like the marksman could be ready to play after all. Abrines being in the lineup would be huge for an Oklahoma City team that is depleted in the backcourt due to a number of injuries. Expect an update on Abrines' status to come later on Friday.