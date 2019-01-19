Thunder's Alex Abrines: "No timeline" for return

Abrines (personal) has "no timeline for return" coach Scott Brooks stated prior to Wednesday tilt with Philadelphia, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Saturday will mark Abrines' 14th straight absence with a personal issue. learly, the Thunder are allowing him all the time he needs to work through whatever the issue is, but it looks likely he'll continue to miss games for the foreseeable future. He's been able to practice and it's unclear what exactly is prohibiting Abrines from playing in games.