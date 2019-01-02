Thunder's Alex Abrines: No timetable for return

Abrines (personal) doesn't have a set timetable for his return, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Abrines has been out since Dec. 23 due to an illness and now, reportedly, personal reasons. The former second-round pick will be sidelined for at least the Thunder's next game against the Lakers on Wednesday, but presumably much more. The guard is dropping 5.6 points and 1.6 rebounds across 29 games played currently this season.