Thunder's Alex Abrines: Not practicing Tuesday
Abrines did not participate in Tuesday's practice due to an eye injury, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Abrines was originally diagnosed with a mouth contusion after getting an elbow to the head Sunday, but it appears he also suffered an eye injury from the collision. The good news for Abrines is that he is not in concussion protocol. Consider him questionable to play Thursday against the Celtics.
