Thunder's Alex Abrines: Not ready to play Sunday
Coach Billy Donovan said Abrines (personal) is "not in a position to play right now," ahead of Sunday's game against the Bucks, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Abrines was removed from the injury report and appeared on track for a return, but will apparently remain sidelined for the 17th straight game due to a personal issue. Donovan also said the 25-year-old will be active but won't take the court, according to Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman, which has been a recurring theme for his absences. Abrines remains without an official timetable for his return.
More News
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Removed from injury report•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Available Thursday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Active but not playing Monday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: 'No timeline' for return•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Listed out for Saturday•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....