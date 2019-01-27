Thunder's Alex Abrines: Not ready to play Sunday

Coach Billy Donovan said Abrines (personal) is "not in a position to play right now," ahead of Sunday's game against the Bucks, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Abrines was removed from the injury report and appeared on track for a return, but will apparently remain sidelined for the 17th straight game due to a personal issue. Donovan also said the 25-year-old will be active but won't take the court, according to Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman, which has been a recurring theme for his absences. Abrines remains without an official timetable for his return.