Thunder's Alex Abrines: Now available Friday

Updating a previous report, Abrines (illness) will be available off the bench for Friday's matchup with the Hornets, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.

It was originally reported that Abrines was going to sit out Friday, but he apparently has had a quick recovery. Dennis Schroder is getting the start in the backcourt alongside Russell Westbrook, but he could see a relatively healthy workload as a reserve due to a plethora of injuries at shooting guard.