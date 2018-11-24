Thunder's Alex Abrines: Now available Friday
Updating a previous report, Abrines (illness) will be available off the bench for Friday's matchup with the Hornets, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
It was originally reported that Abrines was going to sit out Friday, but he apparently has had a quick recovery. Dennis Schroder is getting the start in the backcourt alongside Russell Westbrook, but he could see a relatively healthy workload as a reserve due to a plethora of injuries at shooting guard.
More News
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...