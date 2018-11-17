Thunder's Alex Abrines: Off injury report
Abrines (illness) is off the injury report for Saturday's contest against the Suns.
Abrines had been dealing with an illness, causing him to miss Friday's practice. He's feeling better, however, and will play Saturday. With Terrence Ferguson (personal) out, Abrines could see extra time.
More News
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Doesn't practice Friday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Will not return Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Scores career-high 25 points in Thursday's win•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Available to play Thursday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Goes through warmups, shootaround•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: 'Trending towards playing' Thursday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.