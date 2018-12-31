Thunder's Alex Abrines: Out again Monday
Abrines (personal) had been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Abrines has missed the last three games due to an illness, but he's unavailable Monday for personal reasons. His next chance to take the court will come Wednesday against the Lakers.
