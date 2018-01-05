Thunder's Alex Abrines: Out again Thursday

Abrines (groin) is out for Thursday's matchup with the Clippers, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

Abrines was listed as questionable for Thursday night's game, however he will miss his second consecutive game with a right groin strain. The Thunder's next game is Sunday, meaning Abrines will have a few days to recover before potentially playing again. More information should come out prior to Sunday's matchup with the Suns.