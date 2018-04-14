Thunder's Alex Abrines: Out for playoff opener

Abrines (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's playoff opener against the Jazz, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Abrines missed the final game of the regular season due to a concussion and apparently has yet to progress through the NBA's protocol entirely. He did, however, go through non-contact work during Saturday's practice, so there seems to be a decent chance he's ultimately cleared ahead of Game 2 on Wednesday. That said, look for additional updates to be provided once he's a full participant in practice.

