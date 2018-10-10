Thunder's Alex Abrines: Out for rest Tuesday
Abrines is out for rest Tuesday against the Bucks, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Abrines will get the night off to help stay fresh for the regular season. In his stead, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Jerami Grant and Hamidou Diallo should all see extra run.
