Thunder's Alex Abrines: Out for Wednesday's contest
Abrines won't play in Wednesday's preseason game against Detroit, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Abrines returned to practice Tuesday but is still dealing with a back issue. The Thunder are likely holding him out of Wednesday's exhibition as a precaution. His next chance to take the court will be Friday at Minnesota.
