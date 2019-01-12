Thunder's Alex Abrines: Out Saturday

Abrines (personal) won't play Saturday against the Spurs, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Saturday will mark Abrines' 10th-straight absence due to a personal issue. He'll continue to be listed as day-to-day until a more definitive timetable is given. Abrines' next chance to to play will be Tuesday at Atlanta.

