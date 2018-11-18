Thunder's Alex Abrines: Out Saturday
Abrines (illness) is out Saturday against the Suns, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
An illness will prevent Abrines from playing Saturday. As a result, Hamidou Diallo is a strong candidate to see extra run.
