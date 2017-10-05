Thunder's Alex Abrines: Out Thursday vs. Pelicans
Abrines (knee) will sit out Friday's preseason game against the Pelicans, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Abrines was able to do some light shooting during Thursday's practice, but he'll sit out a second straight exhibition as he continues to deal with a mild left knee sprain. The injury isn't expected to affect his status for the regular season, but seeing as it's only the preseason, the Thunder will take a cautious approach with the 24-year-old. Consider him day-to-day, with his next chance to return to the lineup coming Tuesday against the Nuggets.
