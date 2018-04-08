Thunder's Alex Abrines: Plays 27 minutes off the bench

Abrines collected just four points on 1-of-8 shooting, to go with five rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 27 minutes during Saturday's 108-102 victory over Houston.

Abrines was disappointing despite the small bump in playing time, barely troubling the scorer's table. He went through a short period of starting for the Thunder and basically did nothing with that opportunity. No matter his role, he belongs on the waivers in all formats.

