Thunder's Alex Abrines: Pours in nine off bench in win

Abrines registered nine points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt), one rebound and two steals across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 125-105 win over the Warriors.

Despite Terrance Ferguson being removed from the first unit Tuesday, it was Josh Huestis and not Abrines who drew the start in his stead. Head coach Billy Donovan seems content with keeping the sharpshooting Abrines on a second unit that is often starved for offense, and the 24-year-old Spaniard has responded with a strong start to February. Factoring in Tuesday's production, Abrines is averaging 9.8 points (on 46.2 percent shooting, including 41.7 percent from distance) and 1.3 rebounds across 25.8 minutes over the first four contests of the month.